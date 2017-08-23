Pre-registration for fall swimming lessons begins Aug. 26

Registration for fall swimming lessons begins with pre-registration for those currently in swimming lessons beginning the weekend of Aug. 26. Saturday pre-registration will be Aug. 26 and Sunday will be on Aug. 27. Monday/Wednesday pre-registration will take place on Aug. 28, and Tuesday/Thursday on Aug. 29. The daily swim classes will pre-register on Aug. 30.

Mountlake Terrace resident walk-in registration will be Sept. 6 and is available between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. Phone-in registration is available from noon to 8 p.m.

Starting Sept. 7, online registration is available all day beginning at midnight at http://www.cityofmlt.com/373/Recreation, click on “Register Now!” You will need to call the pavilion at 425-776-9173 to obtain your login and pass code prior to registering, if you don’t already have one. Open registration will be available all day at the pavilion from 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

The new fall session will start on Friday, Sept. 8 and will run to Oct. 20; Saturday will run Sept. 9 to Oct. 21; and Sunday Sept. 10 to Oct. 22. Monday/Wednesday classes will begin Sept. 11 and will go to Oct. 11, Tuesday/Thursday classes Sept. 12 to Oct. 12.

For more information, contact the Recreation Pavilion at 425-776-9173 or for a complete listing of swim schedules and times visit the city’s web site at http://www.cityofmlt.com/529/Swim-Instruction. The lesson schedules will be posted by Friday, Aug. 25.