Snohomish County PUD’s outage map shows 3,880 customers without power in the Mountlake Terrace and Brier area.

Scattered outages have been reported throughout Snohomish County on Wednesday, likely due to increased winds in the area. A cause of this specific outage has not been reported. Crews were dispatched just before 4 p.m.

To stay up-to-date on outages, click here to visit Snohomish County PUD’s outage map.