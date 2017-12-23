Post office to open new locations Dec. 30

Letter Carriers working out of the current North City Post Office location will be moving to 6005 224th St SW, Mountlake Terrace, in the old Office Depot location, also effective on Saturday, Dec. 30, according to Shoreline Area News.

The 18,100 square-foot building at 6005 244th St. S.W., Ste. 101 sits adjacent to Urology Northwest and in the same business complex (Gateway Place) as Mazatlan Mexican Restaurant and the Cinebarre movie theater.

There will be no retail services at the Mountlake Terrace site.

The U.S. Postal Service’s North City Post Office will relocate retail services from its current site in North City, 17233 15th Avenue Northeast, to a new location at Gateway Plaza, 18336 Aurora Ave. N., Ste. 105.

The new facility will open retail services there on Saturday, Dec. 30, 2017.

The lease is expiring at the current, North City location and the property owner is constructing a multi story apartment building on the site at NE 175th and 15th NE.

Retail hours at the new location will remain the same – 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Monday through Friday, and 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday.

Post Office vans will be parked at the Ballinger Portal property on Ballinger, owned by the City of Shoreline. The site is one block down Ballinger from the Mountlake Terrace site.

All locations are temporary, while the real estate division searches for a permanent location.

