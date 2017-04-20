Possible road rage incident, MLT gunshots end with Edmonds collision

A possible road rage incident that likely started with shots fired in Mountlake Terrace ended in a two-vehicle crash early Thursday in Edmonds, police said.

According to Edmonds police spokesman Sgt. Josh McClure, officers responded to the Firdale area around 12:45 a.m. for a report of speeding cars and gunshots. Officers located a collision scene in a residential area in the 9600 block of 240th Street Southwest and interviewed a man who had been involved in the incident.

The initial investigation showed that someone from the other vehicle fired shots at the man during a traffic encounter, McClure said. At least two people were seen fleeing from the collision but couldn’t be located after a search with a K-9 unit.

“Investigators received limited information from the subject that remained at the scene,” McClure said. “No one was known to be injured and there have been no arrests at this time.”

Edmonds police detectives investigating the incident took shell casings, two guns and two vehicles as evidence.

It’s likely that the Edmonds incident was connected to one that occurred a few minutes prior in the City of Mountlake Terrace, police said. According to Mountlake Terrace Police Commander Doug Hansen, at 12:39 a.m. officers there responded to a report of a gunfight in the 24100 block of 60th Avenue West. When officers arrived in the residential area, they found multiple shotgun and 9 millimeter casings, but nothing else, Hansen said.

Mountlake Terrace police also received a report of a white male in a hoodie running southbound on 60th Avenue West, so initiated a K-9 track that was unsuccessful, Hansen said.

“We’re certain this is all related,” said Hansen, who added that Mountlake Terrace police are sharing information with Edmonds on the case.

McClure said that Edmonds detectives will apply for warrants to search the vehicles and also will work to determine how the incident may be connected to the Terrace report.

Detectives are attempting to determine the identity of the suspects involved. Those with information should call the Edmonds police tip line at 425-771-0212 or visit epdtips.edmondswa.gov.