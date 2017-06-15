Portions of the MLT Recreation to close next week for maintenance

Portions of the Mountlake Terrace Recreation Pavilion, 5303 228th St. S.W., will be closed next week to allow crews to perform maintenance on specific areas of the building.

The Pavilion pool, therapy pool, sauna and locker rooms will be closed from Monday, June 19, to Sunday, June 25; the pool deck will also be off-limits to pavilion visitors during the week.

All other areas of the Pavilion will be open next week; all programs other than aquatic programs will be operating as usual.

The pool, therapy pool, sauna, pool deck and locker rooms will reopen on Monday, June 25 and will follow the summer recreation schedule that runs through Sept. 1. To view the Pavilion pool summer schedule, click http://www.cityofmlt.com/DocumentCenter/Home/View/11031.

–By Doug Petrowski