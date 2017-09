Mountlake Terrace drivers should plan ahead for a week-long closure on 52nd Avenue West near Mountlake Terrace Elementary.

The closure will affect 52nd Avenue West between 220th Street Southwest and 219th Street Southwest from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. The closure will run from Monday, Sept. 11 through Friday, Sept. 15.

The closure is for utility work. A detour will be in place. Local and emergency access will be maintained.