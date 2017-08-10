Police seek man in vehicle theft incident that left owner injured

Mountlake Terrace police are searching for a man they say stole a vehicle from a Terrace woman last week and injured her by pinning her between two vehicles in the process.

According to Cmdr. Doug Hansen, the man, from Kent, and woman had known each other for about a week before, on Saturday, he dropped her off using her vehicle and didn’t come back.

She got a ride home that day, Hansen said, and called him about 70 times. She then told police she agreed to meet him at Everett Station to get her vehicle back.

He didn’t show up, but he did bring the vehicle to her house later with his brother.

After a trip to the store, the woman asked for her keys back. She told police that made the man mad. He climbed back into the vehicle, and she hopped onto the running board.

He pushed the door, forcing her down and she hopped back on, Hansen said.

The man then began backing the vehicle up with the woman still holding onto the side. The vehicle struck a second vehicle, pinning the woman’s leg between the two vehicles.

He then took off, and she fell off.

The woman was treated for her injuries at a local hospital. The man and her vehicle have not yet been located.

“We don’t have a lot of information (about the man) as far as last name, middle name, date of birth,” Hansen said. “We have his first name, phone number and know he’s an African-American man, and that’s it.”

The vehicle is described as a blue 2003 Toyota 4Runner that likely has damage to the front following this incident.

If you see the vehicle or know anything about the incident, you are asked to call 9-1-1.