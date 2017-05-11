Police respond to MTHS after graffiti referencing gun violence found in bathroom

Police officers responded to Mountlake Terrace High School after graffiti referring to gun violence was found inside a boys’ bathroom Thursday.

The graffiti was discovered by students and reported to school administrators approximately 90 minutes before class was dismissed, according to a letter emailed to parents Thursday afternoon. It was signed by Principal Greg Schwab and Assistant Principals Peter Schurke and Dan Falk.

“Upon reading the contents of the graffiti, a 911 call was placed as a precautionary measure,” the letter states. “The graffiti talked about gun violence and referenced past school shooting situations in other parts of the country. There was not a specific threat contained in the graffiti.”

After administrators discussed the matter with Mountlake Terrace Police Sgt. Kevin Pickard, they decided to finish out the school day with a police presence on campus. All available staff members were also placed in the hallways to monitor school dismissal.

School is not in session on Friday, May 12. However, there are several activities planned, including AP testing and the Wesco ASB conference.

“Those events will still take place as scheduled,” the letter states. “Mountlake Terrace Police will be providing a presence. We are sharing this family communication with the participating school districts as a courtesy and for their awareness.”

The Mountlake Terrace Police Department is investigating the graffiti. Asst. Police Chief Pete Caw said the department cannot provide further details as it is an active investigation.

School administrators are asking anyone with any information about the graffiti or who wrote it to contact an administrator or call the Edmonds School District Tip Line at 425-431-7010.

The full letter sent to parents Thursday is below:

Dear Mountlake Terrace Families,

We want to share with you information about graffiti found in two boys’ restrooms and the steps we took and are taking to address it. Two students reported the graffiti to us approximately 90 minutes before dismissal and staff immediately went to investigate. Upon reading the contents of the graffiti, a 911 call was placed as a precautionary measure. Both Brier and Mountlake Terrace Police responded.

The graffiti talked about gun violence and referenced past school shooting situations in other parts of the country. There was not a specific threat contained in the graffiti. Sergeant Pickard of Mountlake Terrace Police consulted with administrators and the decision was made to maintain a police presence on the campus and to finish the school day. We also placed all available staff in hallways to be present during dismissal.

While there is no regular school in session Friday, there are a number of activities on campus, including AP testing and the Wesco ASB Conference. Those events will still take place as scheduled. Mountlake Terrace Police will be providing a presence. We are sharing this family communication with the participating school districts as a courtesy and for their awareness.

We take incidences of this nature very seriously and our first priority is to maintain a safe learning environment. We have a strong relationship with the police departments that serve our communities and a staff that is devoted to the safety of all students. It is also important for students to know that this kind of behavior is not acceptable. Mountlake Terrace Police will continue to investigate. If anyone has information that will assist us in locating the individual responsible, please contact a school administrator (listed above), or call the Edmonds School District Tip Line @ 425-431-7010.

Greg Schwab Peter Schurke Dan Falk

Principal Assistant Principal Assistant Principal