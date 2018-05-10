Police: Prosecutors decline to file second-degree assault charges in EWHS case

Edmonds police announced Thursday that the Snohomish County Prosecutor’s Office, after a review of the information submitted, has declined to file second-degree assault charges in the case of an 18-year-old Edmonds-Woodway High School student who pointed an air gun at the head of another student in a school bathroom Tuesday morning.

The decision stemmed from the fact that the weapon used in the incident was not a real firearm, the police announcement said.

The suspect, who has an Everett address but attended Edmonds-Woodway, was released from jail after posting bail on Wednesday. Detectives are amending the charges to fourth-degree assault and possessing a dangerous weapon on school facilities, police said.

According to the announcement, both crimes are gross misdemeanors and have been referred to the City of Edmonds Prosecutor for review. Any subsequent municipal court appearances for the suspect will be determined after the city prosecutor makes a charging determination, police said.

Edmonds School District spokeswoman Kelly Franson said the student has been removed from school and is not allowed to be on Edmonds School District property.