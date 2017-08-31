Police, owner continue to seek leads in death of dog stabbed near Lake Ballinger

1 of 3

Edmonds police are still investigating the death of a poodle mix named Mickey who was found stabbed, with some of his fur and skin removed, in the backyard of his Lake Ballinger neighborhood home Aug. 25.

Mickey’s owners said they discovered the body around 10:30 p.m., about a half hour after letting the 10-year-old dog out in their yard. The property borders the Interurban trail right-of-way in the 23700 block of 74th Avenue West, just a block from Lake Ballinger.

Paul Hensel, who found Mickey, said that family members took Mickey’s body to a local veterinarian, who told them the injury was likely not caused by an animal. After returning home, they called police.

According to both Hensel and Edmonds police, the dog’s body will be sent to Washington State University’s veterinary school in Pullman for a necropsy to determine details of the dog’s injuries.

“Hopefully that will shed more light,” Hensel said.

Police are continuing their investigation. Hensel said that he is gathering information from neighbors about suspicious people and activities in the area around the time of the dog’s disappearance, and has forwarded “four potential leads” to police.

“We are totally crushed by Mickey’s sudden death and by the brutal method, and hope everyone’s efforts will produce a measure of justice,” Hensel said.

