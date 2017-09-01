Police investigating threatening social media post related to MTHS

Mountlake Terrace police are investigating after a threatening image was posted to social media on Friday morning.

The image included the words “Goodbye Mountlake Terrace” and some emojis.

“We are taking it seriously, but there has been nothing substantiated or specific threats to the school except that it gave the appearance of being threatening,” said district spokeswoman Debbie Jakala.

Today, there are members of ASB making posters at the school, and students lined up to meet with counselors for schedule change day.

“We haven’t had anyone choose not to carry on with the day’s activities as planned,” Jakala said.

The school does have a greeter posted at the front door to tell anyone coming to campus about the social media post. An email was also sent to community members so that they know what happened.

“We just wanted to make sure everyone was aware of the situation so they could make their own decisions,” Jakala said.

Other than extra communication, Jakala said the day is continuing as normal, as the threat remains unsubstantiated.

District officials are working with Mountlake Terrace police to investigate.

The full email from Principal Greg Schellenberg is below:

Dear MTHS Families –

We want to inform you of a social media posting we became of aware of this morning. The posting implies an unsubstantiated threat of violence to the school but nothing specific. We contacted City of Mountlake Terrace law enforcement who is onsite at this time. Both police and district/school officials are investigating the posting including interviewing students who possibly may have more information.

Schedule change day is underway and those already on campus are being made aware of the situation. We are going to operate as planned today at this time. I want to emphasize that we take any form of a perceived threat to our school community very seriously.

I will provide a follow-up communication as soon as we have more information.

Sincerely –

Greg Schellenberg

Principal