Police investigating after shots fired in Terrace on Sunday morning

1 of 4

Mountlake Terrace police are investigating an incident of shots fired that occurred in the 4400 block of 237th Place Southwest on Sunday morning.

The call began when officers heard gunfire while preparing to go out for service from the Mountlake Terrace Police Department at 5:35 a.m. They headed in the direction they heard the gunfire. Shortly after, several calls came in from residents near the incident and they were able to pinpoint the incident to the 4400 block of 237th Place Southwest.

No one was hurt in the incident.

“They did find some shell casings,” Cmdr. Doug Hansen said, “but they didn’t find any vehicles damaged and there’s no impact to services.”

Nobody in the area saw any suspects or vehicles related to the incident, and there are no victims reported as of 8:30 a.m. Sunday.

“It’s hard to say if someone was firing into the air or what because nothing was damaged at this particular point,” Hansen said.

Multiple shell casings were found by officers at the scene. An investigation is ongoing.

If you find any bullet holes or other damage believed to be related to this incident in the 4400 block of 237th Place Southwest, you are asked to call 9-1-1.