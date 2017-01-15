Police have suspect in custody following Alderwood Mall stabbing Sunday

A person was stabbed in the food court of Alderwood Mall Sunday afternoon, and police said they had a suspect in custody.

According to Lynnwood police spokesman Sgt. Sean Doty, the incident occurred at 1:51 p.m., when a 37-year-old man got into “some sort of confrontation” with an employee at the Alderwood Mall Food Court. The suspect stabbed the employee, who was transported to Harborview Medical Center for treatment.

The victim’s condition was not immediately known, Doty said. The mall was locked down for a time, according to our online news partner The Seattle Times.

It was the second recent stabbing at the mall. A man was stabbed on Christmas Eve while trying to break up a fight between two teens.