Point in Time Count reveals nine percent increase in homelessness

Snohomish County released the 2017 Point in Time Count summary report on Tuesday, showing a nine percent increase in unsheltered people compared to 2016.

A total of 515 persons in 447 households were counted in Snohomish County during the annual homeless count that happened in January, up from the 471 individuals counted during 2016’s count. A total of 461 of those individuals, or 89.5 percent, are adults.

Of those counted in Snohomish County, 38 were in Lynnwood, six were in Edmonds and three were in Mountlake Terrace. Most were counted in Everett, with a total count of 184. Arlington/Darrington and Marysville/Tulalip had the second and third most, respectively, with 75 and 66 individuals.

This year’s count also showed a 24-percent increase in the number of chronically homeless individuals. Chronically homeless individuals are those with a disability who have been homeless continuously for at least 12 months or who had a combined length of time in homelessness of at least 12 months over the last 3 years.

“It’s disturbing that even with our expanded efforts to prevent homelessness, more people continue to fall victim to the housing market, mental health challenges, addiction and economic dislocation,” said Dave Somers, Snohomish County Executive. “Chronic homelessness is tough to fight when affordable rental units are nearly non-existent. To relieve human suffering, we need to find innovative ways to help our fellow residents find a place to call home and get the treatment they need.”

