PoetsWest will hold a poetry reading and open mic on Saturday, May 27 at the Mountlake Terrace Library.

The event features northwest poets Eugene Marckx, Terry, Busch and Rayn Roberts. An open mic will follow the readings.

The event on Saturday begins at 12:45 p.m. and runs until 2:15 p.m. The Mountlake Terrace Library is located at 23300 58th Ave. W.

To learn more about the event, click here.