Playtime: Winter break classes and camps

Winter break elicits a lot of feelings, many of which are panic-based. After watching Home Alone, my son actually thanked me for not forgetting to wake him up to go on our trip to see family last week. Sure, there is a break in the homework, which feels like a gift in itself, and the Danish Kringle that your neighbor brings over (I’d never had one of those until yesterday and now it’s all I can think about), but then there is either finding two-ish weeks of childcare or things to do while your kids are home. Plus, even though the warning shots are fired in October, this time of year seems to creep up on you. I have a couple of local camp and activity options for next week, whether you’re looking for childcare or to get out of the house!

Let’s cover the camps first. I should preface this by saying there are limited spaces in each, but I confirmed that each does have at least a spot or two open.

There are two options at the Frances Anderson Center (FAC), 700 Main St. First is a half-day gymnastics came Dec. 18-21 from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. for kids ages 5 to 12. These four half-days of gymnastics will include “instruction on the Olympic events: bars, beam, vault, and floor exercise, plus experience our popular 20-ft. Tumble-trak.” Kids of all experience levels can also make crafts and play movement games.

There is also a “Batman Mechanics with Lego Materials” camp Dec. 20-22 from 9 a.m. to noon. This camp, for ages 5 to 12, was originally broken up into two half-days, including a full day, so if you read about it in an earlier column, it is not just the morning offering. There are age-appropriate projects for all those attending including building the Batcave or a Bat Cycle. My kids have each enjoyed camps or after-school programs from Play-Well, the company hosting this camp at FAC. To register for either camp, you can visit RecZone.org or you can call Debbie Johnson at 425-771-0230.

The City of Lynnwood is bringing back its Winter Break Camp. Lynnwood is hosting “Camp Holidaze” the week of Dec. 18-22 for kids ages 6 to 13, with some of your favorite counselors from Kamp Kookamonga. Only Monday the 18th and Friday the 22nd have open spots and there is a waitlist available for the other weekdays. Camp runs from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Cedar Valley Gym. The field trip for Monday, Dec. 18 is Majestic Bowling in Lynnwood and on Friday, Dec. 22 campers will head to Pump it Up in Lynnwood. For more information or registration, you can visit PlayLynnwood.com or call the Lynnwood Recreation Center at 425-670-5732.

Tuesday and Thursday of next week, Dec, 19 and Dec. 21, the Edmonds Library at 650 Main St. is holding STEM events “Magnets, Motors, and Generators” and “Steam Power: Engine of the Revolution.” Kirk from The Cogworks on 196th puts on these classes, which require pre-registration. The classes are for those ages 8 to 18 and they run from 2 to 3:30 p.m..

Puppets Please Marionettes, an in-the-round Marionettes Variety Show, is coming to the Edmonds Library Thursday, Dec. 28 at 2 p.m. Kids ages 5 to 9 can watch “colorful animal characters” sing, dance and rollerskate as the Marionettes chat face-to-face with the audience. For more info and registration for these events, visit www.Sno-Isle.org and check out the Classes and Events Calendar for the Edmonds Library.

This Sunday, Dec. 17 is Family Fun Day at Glazed and Amazed, 514 Main St. Groups of two or more will find 10 percent off AND whatever you make will be done in time for Christmas. We have both a mug and a Christmas ornament made at Glazed and Amazed and as the kids get older, we’re really happy to see the painting level of their younger years on display. It’s also a good way to do a sometimes messy thing outside of the house. Keep an eye on the calendar at GlazedandAmazed.com as they post regularly about camps, special events and nights for the kids to come and eat. For more information, call 425-673-5474.

— By Jennifer Marx

Jen Marx, a mom of two young boys, is always looking for a fun place to take the kids that makes them tired enough to go to bed on time. You can find her on Twitter trying to make sense of begging kids to ”just eat the mac n cheese.”