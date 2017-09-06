Playtime: Kid-friendly finds as summer segues to fall

Edmonds is showing all of the signs that the school year looming; local fields are full of kids practicing for their SnoKing Youth Club soccer teams, school parking lots have enough cars to know teachers are there but not all the students, and high schools have student athletes coming and going. This move away from summer can be hard due to schedule transitions and the unknowns of a school year, and some people dread the season change from sun to the eventual long-term gray. Edmonds has always had a nice transition into early fall, with certain elements of summer extending past August, some newer events and those that are definitely traditions.

I am so happy to see how well the businesses in Perrinville are doing. We drive by so often and it was a downer to see it so empty for so many years. One of the more recent additions, Mel and Mia’s Unique Pastries and Fine Coffees, caught our eye while walking home from the park. While we haven’t tried it yet, we did walk in and look at the menu and it had that Wonka-esque feel that goes with the latest dessert trends. The menu ranges from crepes to coffee to unicorn hot chocolate and all the pictures we’ve seen on Edmonds Moms or our own Facebook feed show that the portions are anything but small. This Saturday, Sept. 2 at 7 p.m., Mel and Mia’s is having a special event and they invite you to “enjoy some live music and yummy food!” Mel and Mia’s is located at 7530 Olympic View Drive #103, east of The Hook restaurant. For more information, you can check out their Facebook event page HERE.

The Edmonds Theater, 415 Main Street, has a great showing coming up in the next week. On Thursday, Sept. 7 at 8:30 p.m., the theater is featuring an early showing of “It” (R). There will be trivia and prizes ahead of the show and the theater suggests you arrive early. Tickets are already on sale at the box office and Fandango. The theater will not let in anyone under 18 without an adult present for the entire show. For more information on this special screening you check out their Facebook event page HERE.

The first weekend after school starts, there are some great options to get out of the house and — if the forecast holds — it’ll still feel like summer weather. First is Saturday, Sept. 9 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., when Lynnwood holds its Health and Safety Community Block Party, the Fair on 44th, and attendance is FREE. They close down the street from the fire station to the police station so kids can explore fire trucks, ambulances, police and SWAT vehicles, constructions vehicles, and all kinds of buses. You can get a free health screening, get lunch at a local food truck and see demonstrations from police K-9 and motorcycle units, disaster preparedness tips and skills, grease fire and fire extinguisher demos, and fitness and exercise demos. Kids will have the option to receive a free bike helmet and ride in the kids bicycle rodeo, and play games or do craft projects. For more information on the Fair on 44th you can visit www.LynnwoodWA.gov/FairOn44.

Also on Saturday, Sept. 9, there will be a class called “Forest Tots,” a Discovery Program through the City of Edmonds. From 10 to 11 a.m. kids can “enjoy hands-on exploration” in Yost Park. In this case, tots are defined as kids “over 2 but less than 5.” The class costs $10 per child and each child must be accompanied by an adult, who may attend for free. Discovery Program staff will help toddlers use all their senses “to feel, look, touch, smell, and taste the exciting forested trails” within Yost Park.

I am a huge fan of these programs and my oldest son has a ton of interesting facts to share about Yost that he learned through past events. Plus, there is always a chance to see a Barred Owl. To register for this program you can visit RecZone.org or call Edmonds Park and Recreation at 425-771-0230.

Sunday, Sept. 10 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. you can catch the Edmonds Classic Car show in downtown Edmonds. This FREE event has hundreds of classic cars to check out and that extra “kid fun” of being able to walk down the middle of the street. There will also be a “Kids Zone,” which will feature FREE pinewood derby car kits to build, paint and race on the pinewood derby track.

We’ve been to this event a few times as a family with small children and what’s so great about it — beyond the cool cars and festival feel in downtown — is there are lots of other options within walking distance. You can hit the Edmonds Bookshop, walk up to the library, or walk down to the beach to enjoy it while it’s still dry outside. You can find all the details on the Edmonds Classic Car Show by clicking HERE for Edmonds Chamber of Commerce website.

— By Jennifer Marx

Jen Marx, a mom of two young boys, is always looking for a fun place to take the kids that makes them tired enough to go to bed on time. You can find her on Twitter trying to make sense of begging kids to ”just eat the mac n cheese.”