No fooling: If you have plans to see the Seattle Mariners vs. the Cleveland Indians in action this Sunday, April 1 (which also happens to be Easter) you can skip the driving by taking Sound Transit’s Sounder train.

The train leaves the Edmonds Station at 11:11 a.m. for the 1 p.m. game. Return trains from Seattle/King Street Station depart 35 minutes after the game ends.

The Edmonds Station is at 210 Railroad Ave. You can learn more here.