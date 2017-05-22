Photo gallery: All that jazz Saturday as Jazz Connection comes to Edmonds

1 of 8

It was a day of outstanding jazz Saturday as the 17th Annual Edmonds Jazz Connection arrived in downtown Edmonds. Sponsored by the Edmonds Daybreakers Rotary Club, the event featured an outstanding lineup of award-winning Pacific Northwest student jazz programs.

The Daybreakers Rotary Club also awarded scholarships to the following students:

Michael Fishman, Meadowdale High School Choir

Emi Nakashima, Meadowdale HS Band

Cameron Sternfels, Lynnwood HS Band

Andrew Sumabat, Mountlake Terrace HS Band

Cedar Lange, Edmonds-Woodway Band

Above is a gallery of Mountlake Terrace High School jazz bands participating in the event.

–All photos by Larry Vogel