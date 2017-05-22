Photo gallery: All that jazz Saturday as Jazz Connection comes to Edmonds

Brass trio Finn O'Hea, Andrew Sumabat, and Nathan Reeber mix it up on a plunger piece.
The MLT High Jazz Band I under the direction of Darin Faul.
An amazing sax and trombone player, Andrew Sumabat doesn't stop there, as he gives out with a virtuoso trumpet solo.
Bassist Sophie Parsons gives it her all for the Mountlake Terrace Jazz Band.
Trombonists Alee Raring, Henry Smith, Andrew Sumabat, Matthew Hippotlito and Ethan Pyke give a high-energy performance for the Mountlake Terrace Jazz Band.
A special treat for Jazz Connection performers arranged by the Daybreakers Rotary was a jazz clinic and workshop with internationally known artists John Pizzarelli and Jessica Molasky.
The Mountlake Terrace High School Jazz Band II takes the stage at ECA under the direction of Darin Faul.
Scott Barnes, Visual and Performing Arts Manager for the Edmonds School District, presents MLT HS band director Darin Faul with a 2017 Jazz Connection commemorative poster.

It was a day of outstanding jazz Saturday as the 17th Annual Edmonds Jazz Connection arrived in downtown Edmonds. Sponsored by the Edmonds Daybreakers Rotary Club, the event featured an outstanding lineup of award-winning Pacific Northwest student jazz programs.

The Daybreakers Rotary Club also awarded scholarships to the following students:

Michael Fishman, Meadowdale High School Choir

Emi Nakashima, Meadowdale HS Band

Cameron Sternfels, Lynnwood HS Band

Andrew Sumabat, Mountlake Terrace HS Band

Cedar Lange, Edmonds-Woodway Band

Above is a gallery of Mountlake Terrace High School jazz bands participating in the event.

–All photos by Larry Vogel

