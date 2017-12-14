Pedestrian crossing Highway 99 hit by car, transported to Harborview

Highway 99 near 238th Street Southwest was closed for about an hour on Thursday morning after a car hit a pedestrian crossing the highway.

The pedestrian, a woman, was transported to Harborview Medical Center with what are described as significant injuries to her lower legs and unknown internal injuries. Her condition was not immediately available.

According to Edmonds police Sgt. Shane Hawley, the woman, wearing dark clothing, crossed Highway 99 in the middle of the road at 7:10 a.m. She was not at a cross walk. A northbound driver hit her, but stopped after the collision.

The driver is not suspected of DUI and is cooperating with officers.

Northbound lanes of Highway 99 were closed near the area of 238th Street Southwest after the incident was reported. They reopened at about 8:30 a.m.