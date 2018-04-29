Parents, community invited to Edmonds School District Digital Learning Fair May 12

Parents and community members are invited to the inaugural Edmonds School District Digital Learning Fair Saturday, May 12, from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. at Meadowdale High School.

You can view the work students have produced with classroom technology, including robotics demonstrations, coding, computer animation, digital music composition, student video projects, digital portfolios, engineering solutions and Google tools.

Speakers and classes include:

10:30 a.m.-11 a.m. Parent Class – Digital Citizenship

11 a.m.-11:30 a.m. Parent Class – Skyward, Canvas and Securlty

11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Keynote Address – Jeep Barnett