Paine Field seeking applicants for new airport commission

Snohomish County on Friday announced the creation of a new airport commission, and the county is seeking volunteers to fill the 13 positions. The Snohomish County Paine Field Airport Commission will advise the county on multiple matters related to airport operations.

The airport commission will serve in an advisory role in several areas, including reviewing and recommending updates to the airport master plan, changes to the airport capital improvement program and capital facilities plan and strategies for airport noise reduction. The commission will also provide a community perspective on airport operations.

One member will be appointed from each of the five county council districts, plus there will be three members from the airport tenant community; three from the Snohomish County business community; and two at-large members.

Meetings are expected to be no less than quarterly, and the first meeting is planned for later this fall.

Those interested in serving on the airport commission must complete and file an online application with Snohomish County. Applications will be accepted until all positions are filled. Initial review of applications expected no earlier than September 2017.

You can apply here.

Construction of a new Paine Field passenger terminal is starting this summer and Alaska Airlines in May announced plans to begin nine daily passenger flights from the new terminal in fall 2018.