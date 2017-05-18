Osso Good bone broths recalled due to lack of inspection

A batch of beef bone broth and spicy pork bone broth produced by Osso Good Co. are being recalled because they were produced without inspection by federal inspectors.

The recall is considered a Class I recall, which represents the highest level of risk for adverse health consequences.

Affected broth products were produced and packaged between May 5 and 6 and shipped to Washington, Arizona, California, Colorado and New York. They do not have USDA mark of inspection.

The product is carried at stores in Blaine, Marysville and Wenatchee (click here for store locations). However, they can also be ordered online directly.

According to a press release, the problem was discovered when an FSIS Office of Investigations, Enforcement and Audit (OIEA) officer initiated an inquiry in response to a consumer complaint regarding The Osso Good Co. bone broth products.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products, but anyone concerned about a reaction should contact a healthcare provider.

Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

The full list of affected products is:

20-fl. oz. individual plastic pouch containing “THE OSSO GOOD CO, BEEF BONE BROTH, GRASS FED, PASTURE RAISED, NON GMO, HORMONE FREE.”

20-fl. oz. individual plastic pouch containing “THE OSSO GOOD CO, SPICY PORK BONE BROTH Pastured pork bone broth with a touch of heat.”

20-fl. oz. individual plastic pouch containing “THE OSSO GOOD CO, SIMPLY BEEF BROTH, AIP COMPLIANT BONE BROTH, GRASS FED, PASTURE RAISED, NON GMO, HORMONE FREE.”

For more information, click here.