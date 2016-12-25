Operation Santa delivers holiday cheer to local families

1 of 4

Fire District 1 conducted Operation Santa missions on Thursday, Dec. 22 to bring holiday cheer to 11 local families in need.

Each house got a visit from local firefighters, who delivered a jacket and two to three gifts per child at the house, plus a complete holiday ham dinner.

One such family lives in Mountlake Terrace.

Quinn Celeen, a former marine and single dad, was excited to bring his two kids, 8-year-old Tristian and 6-year-old Jaisa, outside as a Snohomish County firetruck pulled up to his front yard.

After the gifts and ham dinner were delivered, Tristian and Jaisa, dressed in Christmas-themed clothes, were invited to climb onto the firetruck. Tristian was even allowed to start it up and turn on the siren. They were so excited to climb onto the back of the truck that they asked to climb up a second time a little later.

Quinn said it has been a difficult year for them, but he is happy to have the support of the community to give his kids a memorable Christmas.

–Story and photos by Natalie Covate