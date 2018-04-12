Opening of I-5 express lanes delayed this weekend, April 14-15

People who drive on the Interstate 5 express lanes will need to use the mainline for most of the morning on Saturday, April 14, and Sunday, April 15.

Washington State Department of Transportation crews will delay the opening of the southbound I-5 express lanes for maintenance work.

Closure details

Saturday, April 14 – The I-5 express lanes will remain closed until 10:30 a.m. The lanes will open southbound after the closure.

Sunday, April 15 – The I-5 express lanes will remain closed until 11 a.m. The lanes will open southbound after the closure.

Both days, the lanes will open in the northbound direction at the normal time of 1:45 p.m.

People can avoid delays on southbound I-5 by using alternate routes, such as State Route 99 or I-405 and SR 520 to get into Seattle.

In the Seattle area, drivers can get real-time traffic information on their phone with the WSDOT traffic app, tracking the WSDOT traffic Twitter feed and get advanced information from the Seattle Area Construction Page.