Opening Day for Clothes for Kids back-to-school shopping Aug. 23

Opening day for back-to-school shopping at Clothes for Kids is Wednesday, Aug. 23.

Clothes for Kids, which provides school wardrobes to kids in need in Snohomish County, is located 16725 52nd Ave. W., Suite B, near Meadowdale High School. There is a big green collection bin in back for donations of new socks, new underwear, hats and gloves, warm clothing or jeans.

If your family needs assistance, request the Clothes for Kids “Requisition for Clothing” form from your school office. The form includes hours and directions, and there is no appointment necessary to shop.

For more information, you can visit their Facebook events page HERE or www.ClothesForKids.org.

During the month of September, Clothes for Kids is collecting jeans. To support the jeans drive, buy a pair or two of new or gently-used jeans (4T through teen sizes) and drop them off at the Clothes For Kids shop. The greatest need is for little boys jeans sizes 5 to 10.

Can’t make it in to drop off a donation? You can also make a donation online.

Clothes For Kids is seeking individuals to volunteer in their shop and support the School Wardrobe Program. In particular, they need volunteers to work on Tuesday or Thursday evenings from 5-8:30 p.m.

The Clothes For Kids shop is open for clothing distribution from mid-August to mid-February.Volunteers work year-round on various projects, and Clothes for Kids offers flexible schedules for teen and adult volunteers. If you are interested in volunteering, email program coordinator Heidi Nornes at hnornes@clothesforkids.org.