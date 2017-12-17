One arrested for armed robbery, burglary in Mountlake Terrace

One suspect is in custody after an armed robbery in Mountlake Terrace on Saturday afternoon.

The incident was reported at 12:35 p.m. A victim reported three male suspects had broken into a residence in the 21500 block of 52nd Place West through a back window, robbed the victim at gunpoint and got away with his phone and car keys in a green Chevrolet Tahoe.

Shortly after the incident, an Edmonds police officer reported that he saw the suspect’s vehicle in the 6800 block of 196th Street Southwest.

“The Edmonds officer advised that the vehicle stopped in the road and two male suspects fled south on foot. The vehicle then drove east on 196th Street Southwest and turned north onto 68th Avenue West,” a police report states.

Officers set up a containment perimeter and a K-9 was requested.

An Edmonds K-9 unit located one of the suspects, who was taken into custody. The second suspect, driver of the Tahoe and the vehicle were not located.

The victim’s cell phone and car keys were recovered in the 6800 block of 196th Street Southwest, near where the suspects fled the vehicle.

The captured suspect was treated at Swedish Edmonds before being interviewed by detectives and booked into the Snohomish County Jail for robbery and burglary.