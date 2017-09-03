Oktoberfest party set for Sno-King Dance Club Sept. 23

Sno-King International Folk Dance Club Invites you to come and dance to the live music of Allspice Band from 7-9:30 p.m. at the Cedar Valley Grange, 20526 52nd Ave. W., Lynnwood.

The club will do dances from many countries, including partner, no-partner, and set dances, and you don’t need to bring a partner. During band breaks, there will be recorded requests and potluck finger foods. This is a non-alcoholic event.

Why do they celebrate Oktoberfest in September? The Germans have decided to move their fest up a month to avoid nasty weather, so the club followed suit.

Ethnic costumes are encouraged, so break out your dirndls and lederhosen. The Grange has a great hardwood floor and lots of free parking.

Sno-King International Dance Club also has dances, including lessons, every Wednesday and Saturday, starting at 7 p.m. Wednesday is all requests, and Saturday has a program of dances, with room for requests.

The donation is $7 for non-members and $5 for members. Yearly membership is $15 ($25 for a family).

For information, call 360-387-9923, or email dancesnoking@gmail.com. Or visit the website at www.sno-king.org.