Obituary: Susan Emerson Gould, former state senator and school board member

A memorial service will be held March 31 in Edmonds for former Edmonds School Board member and State Senator Susan Emerson Gould, who died...
Obituary: Dixie Beatrice Vernon Choyce

Dixie Beatrice Vernon Choyce May 6, 1911 – December 16, 2016 Dixie was born and raised in Greensburg, Louisiana. She died quietly in her sleep in...
Obituary: Arvilla (Arvy) Toms — MLT Senior Center founder

Arvilla (Arvy) Toms died on April 10, 2016. She was one of the original founders of the Mountlake Terrace Senior Center and the Mountlake...
Obituary: Rich Hehn, former Edmonds SD teacher

A celebration of life will be held Saturday, Feb. 27 for Rich Hehn, an Edmonds resident and former Edmonds School District teacher who died...
