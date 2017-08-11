Home
Friday, August 11, 2017
Obituary: Susan Emerson Gould, former state senator and school board member
News Editor
-
March 27, 2017
0
A memorial service will be held March 31 in Edmonds for former Edmonds School Board member and State Senator Susan Emerson Gould, who died...
Read more
Obituary: Dixie Beatrice Vernon Choyce
Teresa Wippel
-
December 17, 2016
0
Dixie Beatrice Vernon Choyce May 6, 1911 – December 16, 2016 Dixie was born and raised in Greensburg, Louisiana. She died quietly in her sleep in...
Read more
Obituary: Arvilla (Arvy) Toms — MLT Senior Center founder
Guest
-
April 18, 2016
0
Arvilla (Arvy) Toms died on April 10, 2016. She was one of the original founders of the Mountlake Terrace Senior Center and the Mountlake...
Read more
Obituary: Rich Hehn, former Edmonds SD teacher
Guest
-
February 25, 2016
0
A celebration of life will be held Saturday, Feb. 27 for Rich Hehn, an Edmonds resident and former Edmonds School District teacher who died...
Read more
Community News for Mountlake Terrace
