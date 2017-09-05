NW Junior Pipe Band holding information sessions in September

If you know a young person who is interested in learning bagpipes or drums, there are two chances this month to learn more and join the Northwest Junior Pipe Band.

All children and families interested in learning bagpipes or drums are welcome.

During these sessions, you can:

– Meet the band – learn about how to become a member.

– Instrument ‘petting zoo’ – kids can check out the pipes and drums up close

– Info session for parents

– Performance by NWJPB

The dates are:

Thursday, Sept 7 – 6:30-7:30 p.m.

Calvin Presbyterian Church

18826 3rd Ave. N.W., Shoreline

Sunday Sept 17 – 3-4 p.m.

Calvin Presbyterian Church

18826 3rd Ave. N.W., Shoreline

For more information, call 206-508-1261 or email info@nwjpb.org.