Northwest Western Swing Music Society to meet on March 12

The Northwest Western Swing Music Society continues to offer free Western Swing dance instruction once a month.

The group meets at the Lynnwood Eagles, 19223 Highway 99, on the second Sunday of every month except for July and August.

The next meeting will take place on Sunday, March 12. Dance instruction occurs in the forty-five minutes prior to each month’s showcase band. Come for the dance instruction at 12:15 p.m. and stay for the live music from 1-5 p.m.

The dance instructor continues to offer assistance during the first part of the showcase. It’s fun and it’s free, though drinks and food can be ordered.

If you find you like and want to support this kind of danceable music, you can join the society for a very low membership fee. For more information, visit www.nwwsms.com.