NorthWest Western Swing Music Society to host spring dance in Seattle

Community members are invited to come dance with the NorthWest Western Swing Music Society on Saturday, April 1. The society regularly meets in Lynnwood, but will go to Seattle for its spring dance.

The 2017 Northwest Western Swing Scholarship recipients and instructors have been in workshops and rehearsals for three months. The Workshop Band is ready for the big dance this Saturday — but a dance band needs dancers, and that is you!

A dance teacher will be on-hand to get you started and help you during the dance. The event is free.

The event on Saturday, April 1 will take place at the Lake City Eagles Aerie #1, located at 8201 Lake City Way N.E. in Seattle. The event begins at noon and runs to 4 p.m.

The day’s schedule is as follows:

12 p.m. – Dance Instruction by MaryLee Lykes

1:15 p.m. – Dance to the Music of the NWWSMS Workshop Band

2:15 p.m. – Dance Instruction by MaryLee Lykes

3 p.m. – Dance to the Music of the NWWSMS Workshop Band

Sponsored by the NorthWest Western Swing Music Society. Click here to visit their website, or click here to visit their Facebook page.