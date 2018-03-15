Northwest Neighbors — aimed at helping seniors age in place — to meet March 20

Northwest Neighbors Network —

From the group announcement:

“Not everyone is fortunate enough to have family members or friends to help out, and even for those who do, busy schedules or distance can be limiting factors. Northwest Neighbors is part of the rapidly growing national ‘Village’ movement and is one of a handful of Washington State nonprofits helping seniors age in place.”

The Northwest Neighbors service area covers Shoreline, Lake Forest Park, Edmonds/Woodway/Esperance, Mountlake Terrace and South Lynnwood. Meeting attendance fee is $2 for members and $4 for non-members, which covers the cost of the room rental.