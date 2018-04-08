Northwest Folklife Festival dance party fundraiser in Lynnwood April 14

Enjoy folk dancing for a good cause in Lynnwood April 14.

Northwest Folkdancers Inc. are presenting an international folk dance party Saturday, April 14 to benefit the Northwest Folklife Festival, with live music from two bands — Allspice  (international) and Orkestar RTW  (Balkan). The Sno-King Folkdancers are giving up their dance night for this event.

The event runs from 7-10:30 p.m at Cedar Valley Grange, 20526 52nd Ave. W., Lynnwood. Finger-food potluck snacks and ethnic costumes are encouraged. This will be a big event, with dancers from different clubs. You needn’t bring a partner. There will be lots of easy dances. Join the fun and support the festival.

Suggested donation is $10, or become a Friend of Folklife  (envelopes at the door).

More information at www.nwfolkdancers.org or you can email nwfolkdancers@gmail.com or dancesnoking@gmail.com.

