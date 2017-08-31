Northbound I-5 ramps at State Route 104 to close early next week

The northbound I-5 ramps to and from State Route 104 in Mountlake Terrace will close overnight early next week for road repair work. The northbound I-5 ramps to and from State Route 104 in Mountlake Terrace will close overnight early next week for road repair work.

Construction crews will repair cracked pavement on both northbound I-5 ramps during the two overnight closures. The work will not affect the southbound I-5 ramps.

Ramp closures

· The northbound I-5 off-ramp to westbound SR 104 and the eastbound SR 104 on-ramp to northbound I-5 will be closed from 9 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 5 to 5 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 6 .

· The eastbound SR 104 on-ramp to northbound I-5 will be closed from 9 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 6 to 5 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 7 .

Detour

Northbound I-5 drivers can use the 220th Street Southwest exit to loop around onto southbound I-5 to come back and access SR 104. Travelers trying to get on northbound I-5 from SR 104 will get on southbound I-5 and use the Northeast 175th Street exit to turn around.

Know before you go

For more information on scheduled lane reductions and detours, visit the King County construction page .