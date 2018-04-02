North Puget Sound Conference on Race set for April 28 at Edmonds CC

“Equitable Justice – A fundamental Right” is the theme for the 7th Annual North Puget Sound Conference on Race, Saturday, April 28, from 8:30 a.m. – 2 p.m., at Woodway Hall on the Edmonds Community College campus.

The day includes speeches, workshops and networking opportunities for attendees. Sponsors include Communities of Color Coalition (C3), the Snohomish County Chapter of the NAACP and Edmonds Community College.

Keynote speaker will be Christian Paige, an educator, speaker and spoken word poet who uses his artistic expression to create change. As founder of the Hope Initiative, Paige is a first-generation college graduate who has committed himself to empowering others to reach for goals that are larger than themselves, and to transforming institutions to leverage diversity and to creating equitable climates.

Featured speaker is Toyia T. Taylor, founder of we.app (We Act Present Perform), a company dedicated to teaching adults and youth to speak with purpose.

The engaging action workshops for the day include Educational Justice, Economic Justice, Health Care Justice, Gender Justice and Social Justice. Each attendee will be invited to choose one action workshop in which to participate. Continuing education hours will be available.

You can register for this free conference here. Attendees are encouraged to bring a non-perishable food item that will be donated to the Student Food Bank at Edmonds Community College. A continental breakfast and lunch will be provided.

The Communities of Color Coalition (C3) is a non-partisan group of citizens who meet on behalf of the people of Snohomish County to discuss, problem-solve and advocate for social justice, cultural and religious respect and human rights, especially for people of color and other under-represented groups. You can learn more about the North Puget Sound Conference on Race or C3, at www.c3coalition.org