Non-profits invited to apply for surplus Community Transit vans

Community Transit will be awarding 10 surplus vehicles to Snohomish County non-profit organizations to help meet local transportation needs.

The Van GO program was established in 2000 after Community Transit was forced to cut service when the state eliminated motor vehicle tax funding for transit. Since then, the agency has awarded 126 vans and wheelchair lift-equipped paratransit vehicles to qualified 501(c)3 organizations in Snohomish County.

This year Community Transit will award eight 7-passenger vans and two 16-passenger wheelchair lift-equipped paratransit vehicles. Organizations have until July 31 to apply; the vehicles will be awarded at the Sept. 7 Community Transit Board of Directors meeting.

Applications are available at www.communitytransit.org/VanGo. A pre-application workshop will be held at 10 a.m. June 22 at the Community Transit Board Room, 7100 Hardeson Road in Everett. Interested organizations are encouraged to attend the workshop.

Vehicles are awarded to non-profit organizations and agencies with 501(c)3 status that primarily serve residents of the Community Transit service area. This includes all incorporated cities and towns in Snohomish County, as well as the Tulalip Reservation and portions of unincorporated Snohomish County, with the exception of Everett. Questions about eligibility should be directed to vango@commtrans.org or 425-438-6136.

Community Transit is responsible for providing bus and paratransit service, vanpool and alternative commute options in Snohomish County.