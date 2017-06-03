Nominations for TEDxSnoIsleLibraries 2017 now open

Alone on a stage, standing on a red rug under blinding lights, exposing your ideas to an audience of hundreds and video cameras sending your words and image around the globe.

If that doesn’t sound like a nightmare, you might be interested in applying to be a speaker at TEDxSnoIsleLibraries 2017, or maybe interested in nominating someone you know. Online nominations may be submitted June 3-11.

“Our theme this year is ‘Sharing Our Future,’” said Ken Harvey, Sno-Isle Libraries Communications Director and licensee for TEDxSnoIsleLibraries.

The event is scheduled for 1-5 p.m., Nov. 4, at Kamiak High School in Mukilteo, but successful candidates shouldn’t expect to just show up at noon, check out the green room and go on stage. Harvey stressed that being a TEDx speaker requires more commitment, but also brings more personal value, than most public speaking engagements.

“We typically think of the audience as being impacted by TEDx talks, but the experience is also transformational for the speakers,” Harvey said.

Applications are carefully reviewed and initial interviews scheduled with potential speakers. Even after being selected, a speaker may be counseled on taking a different approach to the subject, and are coached.

For more information, click here.