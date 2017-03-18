Nominations for 2017 Youth Challenge Awards now open

Nominations are now open for the 25th Annual Youth Challenge Awards, put on every year by the Rotary Club of Lynnwood.

The Youth Challenge Awards are meant to recognize students who really stand out — those who exhibit a strong sense of leadership, have overcome incredible odds, have an entrepreneurial spirit and make the world a better place.

Individuals or groups must be in grades 7–12 and either live or attend school (public, private, alternative or home school) in Snohomish County.

The achievement must be completed or ongoing in the year prior to March 25, 2017. Academic and athletic achievement are not requirements to be eligible to win any of these awards.

The five categories are:

Community Service – Taking an active role in creating a better community through service.

Courage – Handling a difficult situation such as standing up to peers to maintain

high ethical standards, or ignoring personal safety.

Creativity – Expressing originality and creativity through the visual, performing or literary arts or sciences.

Leadership/Inspiration – Demonstrating leadership and inspiring others.

Group Award – Achievement by a group in any of the above categories.

One award winner in each of the five categories will be selected, by a committee appointed by the Youth Challenge Awards steering committee, to receive $200 and a plaque.

For more information about the awards or for the online nomination form, click here. All nominations must be submitted before 11:59 p.m. on Friday, April 21 to be considered.