No southbound I-5 express lane option this weekend

The southbound I-5 express lanes won’t open for the morning commute on Saturday or Sunday. The lanes will open northbound at 1:30 p.m.

During the closures, Washington State Department of Transportation will work with the City of Seattle to clean up trash and debris along the interstate. WSDOT crews will also use the closure to fill potholes, perform electrical work and complete various other maintenance tasks.

Drivers are warned to expect traffic delays. Backups will start around 8 a.m. and continue through the evening hours on both Saturday and Sunday. Prepare for slowdowns to begin as far back as Snohomish County, WSDOT said.