A house caught fire in the 3300 block of 232nd Street Southwest in Brier Wednesday morning.

No one was injured in the fire, but at least one person was displaced.

According to South Snohomish Fire, the Red Cross has been called in to help the displaced homeowner. Fire investigators are still working to determine the cause of the fire.

Further details were not immediately available Wednesday morning. This story will be updated as more information is released.