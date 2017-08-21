No eclipse viewing glasses? Here’s how to make your own pinhole projector



Hoping to watch Monday’s solar eclipse but not able to find any certified glasses to protect your eyes? You can make a pinhole projector in 10 minutes. All you need is a cereal box, a piece of aluminum foil, a piece of white paper and a nail.

Instructions are in the video from NASA above.

If you want to watch it from work or home, NASA plans to livestream the eclipse, according to our online news partner The Seattle Times. Television networks, including The Weather Channel, the Science Channel, ABC, CBS and NBC, plan live coverage. CNN is offering virtual-reality coverage and PBS will broadcast a NOVA special Monday evening.

The Times also offers this explanation of the eclipse: The sun is about 400 times larger than the moon. It’s also about 400 times farther away. Put the moon between the sun and the Earth, and it’s capable of blocking out the sun. But the moon’s distance from Earth changes and the moon tilts in orbit, which makes a total solar eclipse rare.

The path of totality — a roughly 70-mile-wide area where the sun will be completely blocked — will travel across the center of Oregon. Southern Snohomish County should see a 92-percent eclipse.

You can read more in The Times article here.