No campfires allowed — just in time for Labor Day

Just in time for Labor Day weekend camping, campfire restrictions have been expanded across much of Washington, our online news partner The Seattle Times reported Friday. The ban includes county improved lands and protected lands in Snohomish County.

The state Department of Natural Resources on Thursday extended a campfire ban to DNR-protected lands in Northwest Washington, including Snohomish, Island, Skagit, San Juan and Whatcom counties. That order prohibits campfires in state parks, including popular camping parks such as Deception Pass and Moran. Similar bans are in effect in many counties in Central and Eastern Washington; click here for a map with details by county.

DNR is categorizing fire danger as “high” or “very high/extreme” for every county in Washington. King, Pierce and Snohomish counties are all rated “very high/extreme.”

