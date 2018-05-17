NextMLT: Sound Transit artist reveals 236th Street Station design concepts

1 of 2

Sound Transit artist Kipp Kobayashi revealed concept art for the 236th Street station to the Mountlake Terrace Arts Commission on Tuesday night, according to NextMLT.

The concept is focused on highlighting the area’s trees, drawing inspiration from tall fir trees and connecting pathways around the city.

Many details are still in the works, such as the exact patterns and colors to be used. The artwork and other station design features will be presented at a public open house in mid-June.

