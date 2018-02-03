New Washington voters can register through Monday, Feb. 5

New Washington voters can register through 5 p.m. Monday, Feb. 5, to vote in the Feb. 13 special election, but they must register in person at the Snohomish County auditor’s office in Everett.

In-person registration is at Snohomish County Elections, County auditor’s office, 3000 Rockefeller Ave, Everett, First Floor, Administration Building West. The auditor’s office is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The deadline to register online or by mail or for currently registered Washington voters to change their addresses or other information was Jan. 15.