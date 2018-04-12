New voters can register through Monday at 5 p.m. to vote on April 24 library levy

New Washington voters can register through 5 p.m. Monday, April 16, to vote in the April 24 special election, but they must register in person at the Snohomish County auditor’s office in Everett.

In-person registration is at Snohomish County Elections, County auditor’s office, 3000 Rockefeller Ave, Everett, First Floor, Administration Building West. The auditor’s office is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

The deadline to register online or by mail or for currently registered Washington voters to change their addresses or other information was March 26.

Voters in Edmonds, Lynnwood, Mountlake Terrace, Brier and unincorporated Snohomish County will vote in the April 24 Special Election on a levy for the Sno-Isle Library District. Woodway is not part of the Sno-Isle Library District.

Drop boxes including those near the Edmonds (650 Main St.) and Mountlake Terrace (23300 58th Ave. W.) libraries and one in front of the Lynnwood City Hall (19100 44th Ave. W.) have been accepting ballots since March 23.

A local voters’ pamphlet was mailed April 5 as an insert with each ballot.

–By Evan Smith

