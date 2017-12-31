New USPS delivery annex now open in Mountlake Terrace

1 of 4

The United States Postal Service opened a new annex for delivery operations on Saturday in a former Office Depot retail facility in Mountlake Terrace.

The building, located at 6005 244th St. S.W. in the Gateway Plaza business complex, will serve as a temporary home for letter carriers delivering mail to the 98155 and 98125 zip codes in Lake Forest Park, Shoreline and Northeast Seattle.

No deliveries to Mountlake Terrace are being affected by the opening of the new postal annex.

USPS signed a short-term lease to the building after its lease to the North City Post Office building at 175th Street Northeast and 15th Avenue Northeast in Shoreline was not renewed for 2018 and beyond.

Postal Service officials hope to be in the Gateway Plaza annex for no more than two years as plans for a new permanent facility in Northeast Seattle are already taking shape.

The new Mountlake Terrace annex will only serve as a delivery preparation facility; no retail operations or post office boxes are located at the site.

Postal service vehicles used by the annex letter carriers are being parked in a city-owned secure lot approximately one-half mile southeast of the annex on Ballinger Way.

–Story and photos by Doug Petrowski