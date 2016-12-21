New townhouse development planned on 234th Street Southwest

1 of 2
A second townhouse development is being proposed for the intersection of 234th Street Southwest and 55th Avenue West in Mountlake Terrace, and city officials are welcoming comments on the new project.
A Bothell development company is planning a five-unit townhouse development for the 0.17 acre lot on the southeast corner of the intersection. Written public comments on the proposal can be submitted to the City of Mountlake Terrace Department of Community & Economic Development until Jan. 11, 2017.
The proposed development lies along the eastern edge of the city’s Town Center district and sits kitty-corner from the six-unit 234th Street Townhouses that opened in the summer of 2013.
–By Doug Petrowski
excuse me, this article has wrongly stated the streets. It is 55th not 54th. get it right!
We will correct this in the story as others have also pointed it out.
Wow, the only thing that would make your comment seem angrier is if you wrote it in all caps. I do not know if you intended it that way, but that is how I read it.