New townhouse development planned on 234th Street Southwest

A second townhouse development is being proposed for the intersection of 234th Street Southwest and 55th Avenue West in Mountlake Terrace, and city officials are welcoming comments on the new project.

A Bothell development company is planning a five-unit townhouse development for the 0.17 acre lot on the southeast corner of the intersection. Written public comments on the proposal can be submitted to the City of Mountlake Terrace Department of Community & Economic Development until Jan. 11, 2017.

The proposed development lies along the eastern edge of the city’s Town Center district and sits kitty-corner from the six-unit 234th Street Townhouses that opened in the summer of 2013.

–By Doug Petrowski