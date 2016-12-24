New sidewalk construction expected to begin in January

Construction is expected to begin next month on a $326,854 project that will install new sidewalks, ramps, gutters and curbs on approximately 1,000 feet of roadside bordering 228th Street Southwest and 60th Avenue West in Mountlake Terrace.

The project, to be built by the RRJ Company of Monroe, will add sidewalks and related components to the north side of 228th Street Southwest between 59th Avenue West and 60th Avenue West, and the east side of 60th Avenue West between 226th Street Southwest and 228th Street Southwest.

The improvements are being funded in part by a Snohomish County Community Development Block Grant of up to $235,854, with the City of Mountlake Terrace’s Street Construction and Stormwater Funds offsetting the remaining costs of the project.

City officials cite providing a safe route for pedestrians in the area, including to and from the Mountlake Terrace Recreation Pavilion and Terrace Park Elementary School, as reasons for the sidewalk project to occur.

The Mountlake Terrace City Council approved the project to move forward at its Dec. 19 meeting.

–By Doug Petrowski