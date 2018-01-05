New Move 60! Early Learning Program begins Jan. 6

Early Learning is a free, drop-in activity program for all early learners that live in the Edmonds School District and their families.

Preschool aged children (ages 3-5), kindergarten and first-grade students and their families can attend most Saturdays, Jan. 6 – June 9, 9 – 10:30 a.m. Drop in anytime! Some Saturdays are not scheduled, so see the complete schedule here.

Locations are Spruce Elementary, 17405 Spruce Way, Lynnwood, and Mountlake Terrace Elementary, currently located temporarily at 9521 240th St. S.W., Edmonds.

The program, funded by the Verdant Health Commission, is free. Parent/caregiver must stay with their child/children during the class time. Wear comfortable clothes and shoes because the program is activity-based.

For more information, contact Jenni McCloughan at mccloughan@edmonds.wednet.edu, 425-431-9309 or Jennie Hershey at hersheyj@edmonds.wednet.edu, 425-431-3312.